TPR publishes interim response to DB funding code consultation

Pensions analysis: On 14 January 2021, the Pensions Regulator (TPR) published a brief interim response to its first defined benefit (DB) funding code consultation. The interim response explains, among other things, that TPR plans to develop its Fast Track guidelines in the light of current economic challenges. A second consultation is expected in the second half of 2021.
