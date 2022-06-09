TPR in talks with gig economy employers

Law360: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) advised on 8 June 2022 that it is working with gig economy employers to potentially get hundreds of thousands of workers automatically enrolled into staff retirement savings plans, warning however that regulatory change may be needed to ensure more companies comply.
