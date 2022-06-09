LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
TPR in talks with gig economy employers

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) advised on 8 June 2022 that it is working with gig economy employers to potentially get hundreds of thousands of workers automatically enrolled into staff retirement savings plans, warning however that regulatory change may be needed to ensure more companies comply. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

