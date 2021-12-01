LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
DB superfunds

Legal News

TPR gives green light to first superfund

Published on: 01 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Pensions Regulator (TPR) gave regulatory approval on 30 November 2021 for Britain's first defined benefit superfund, a step that experts see as a red-letter day for pension schemes and their sponsoring employers.

