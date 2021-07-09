Town and Country Planning—Community Infrastructure Levy—self-build exemption unavailable (Gardiner v Hertmere Borough Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) was created to provide funding from new development to support the infrastructure requirements arising from the development of an area. It was intended to replace the familiar system of planning obligations under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990), providing a fairer, quicker, process for developer contributions. CIL was introduced in Part 11 of the Planning Act 2008 and the Community Infrastructure Regulations 2010 (the CIL Regulations). Reliefs and exemptions apply, including an exemption for those looking to self-build a new home, subject to meeting certain conditions. Failure to satisfy all conditions leads to loss of the exemption. Here, the developer had to revise the development during construction due to issues only arising after commencement, and then discovered that a part-retrospective application to authorise development under TCPA 1990, s 73A did not fulfil the conditions for an exemption to apply. CIL of almost £120,000 thus became due. Written by James Ryan, consultant partner at Acuity Law LLP.