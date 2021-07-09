menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy / Community infrastructure levy

Legal News

Town and Country Planning—Community Infrastructure Levy—self-build exemption unavailable (Gardiner v Hertmere Borough Council)

Town and Country Planning—Community Infrastructure Levy—self-build exemption unavailable (Gardiner v Hertmere Borough Council)
Published on: 09 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Town and Country Planning—Community Infrastructure Levy—self-build exemption unavailable (Gardiner v Hertmere Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) was created to provide funding from new development to support the infrastructure requirements arising from the development of an area. It was intended to replace the familiar system of planning obligations under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990), providing a fairer, quicker, process for developer contributions. CIL was introduced in Part 11 of the Planning Act 2008 and the Community Infrastructure Regulations 2010 (the CIL Regulations). Reliefs and exemptions apply, including an exemption for those looking to self-build a new home, subject to meeting certain conditions. Failure to satisfy all conditions leads to loss of the exemption. Here, the developer had to revise the development during construction due to issues only arising after commencement, and then discovered that a part-retrospective application to authorise development under TCPA 1990, s 73A did not fulfil the conditions for an exemption to apply. CIL of almost £120,000 thus became due. Written by James Ryan, consultant partner at Acuity Law LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More