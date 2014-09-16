Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Consumer protection / Regulation of trading practices

Legal News

Tougher rules for claims companies

Tougher rules for claims companies
Published on: 16 September 2014
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tougher rules for claims companies
  • Original news
  • Why are claims management companies (CMCs) closing?
  • What does this mean for law firms, clients and consumers?
  • How do you know if your CMC is above board?
  • What checks should you do on your CMC?
  • What areas might CMCs move into in future?

Article summary

Practice Compliance: Have stricter rules introduced by the MoJ had an effect in reducing bad business practices by claims companies? Craig Budsworth, chair of the Motor Accident Solicitors Society (MASS) discusses the implications of the new rules and their enforcement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More