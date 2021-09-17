Top UK court to hear £118m HSBC Ponzi scheme case

Law360, London: Britain's highest court has agreed to hear an attempt by Stanford International Bank to revive a £118m (US$163m) lawsuit against HSBC over a US$7bn, decades-long Ponzi scheme orchestrated by the Antiguan bank's former owner.
