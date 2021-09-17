LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Top UK court to hear £118m HSBC Ponzi scheme case

Published on: 17 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Britain's highest court has agreed to hear an attempt by Stanford International Bank to revive a £118m (US$163m) lawsuit against HSBC over a US$7bn, decades-long Ponzi scheme orchestrated by the Antiguan bank's former owner. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

