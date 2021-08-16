menu-search
Legal News

Top UK court simplifies test for advisers’ duty of care

Published on: 16 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The UK Supreme Court has simplified the legal test for the duty of care owed by professional advisers to their customers in a decision that found Grant Thornton liable for its former client’s losses, a ruling described by lawyers as a major win for claimants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

