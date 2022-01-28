LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Top UK court passes on US$1.4bn 1MDB scandal deal review

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Malaysia's government can proceed with efforts to reverse a US$1.4bn settlement with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) investment fund in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal after the UK Supreme Court announced on 27 January 2022 that it would not hear the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

