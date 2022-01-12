Top ten whistleblowing and retaliation events of 2021

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: 2021's most important whistleblower developments will likely reverberate into 2022 and beyond, with key court rulings and legislative advancements poised to expand protections, and a record-breaking amount of awards issued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) likely to incentivise more information sharing, say Steven Pearlman and Pinchos Goldberg at Proskauer. or to read the full analysis.