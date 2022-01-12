- Top ten whistleblowing and retaliation events of 2021
- 10. Theranos whistleblower testified at Elizabeth Holmes' jury trial
- 9. OSHA's whistleblower programme was expanded to cover reports of violations of antitrust and anti-money-laundering laws
- 8. The Fifth Circuit affirmed dismissal of a SOX whistleblower claim for lack of an employer-employee relationship
- 7. A New York federal court held that SOX whistleblower protections extend to investors, and that a confidentiality agreement impeded investors from whistleblowing
- 6. New York vastly expanded its whistleblower statute
- 5. The Sixth Circuit ruled that FCA whistleblower protections extend to post-employment retaliation
- 4. An Oregon federal court overturned a US$2.4m jury award on a state whistleblower claim
- 3. Following a high-profile lawsuit, the SEC is preparing potential revisions to whistleblower programme rules
- 2. A California federal court dismissed whistleblower claims after trial
- 1. The SEC whistleblower office had a record-breaking year, surpassing US$1bn in bounty awards
- What's next?
Law360, Expert analysis: 2021's most important whistleblower developments will likely reverberate into 2022 and beyond, with key court rulings and legislative advancements poised to expand protections, and a record-breaking amount of awards issued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) likely to incentivise more information sharing, say Steven Pearlman and Pinchos Goldberg at Proskauer.
