Legal News

Top ten whistleblowing and retaliation events of 2021

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  Top ten whistleblowing and retaliation events of 2021
  10. Theranos whistleblower testified at Elizabeth Holmes' jury trial
  9. OSHA's whistleblower programme was expanded to cover reports of violations of antitrust and anti-money-laundering laws
  8. The Fifth Circuit affirmed dismissal of a SOX whistleblower claim for lack of an employer-employee relationship
  7. A New York federal court held that SOX whistleblower protections extend to investors, and that a confidentiality agreement impeded investors from whistleblowing
  6. New York vastly expanded its whistleblower statute
  5. The Sixth Circuit ruled that FCA whistleblower protections extend to post-employment retaliation
  4. An Oregon federal court overturned a US$2.4m jury award on a state whistleblower claim
  3. Following a high-profile lawsuit, the SEC is preparing potential revisions to whistleblower programme rules
  2. A California federal court dismissed whistleblower claims after trial
Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: 2021's most important whistleblower developments will likely reverberate into 2022 and beyond, with key court rulings and legislative advancements poised to expand protections, and a record-breaking amount of awards issued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) likely to incentivise more information sharing, say Steven Pearlman and Pinchos Goldberg at Proskauer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

