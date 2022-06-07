LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Top Gun: Maverick flies right into IP danger zone, claim says

Published on: 07 June 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Family members of the writer who wrote the story on which the hit 1986 movie 'Top Gun' was based have filed a copyright lawsuit over its newly released sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

