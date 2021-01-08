Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Top French court orders tax fraud retrial for art dealer

Top French court orders tax fraud retrial for art dealer
Published on: 08 January 2021
Updated on: 08 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Top French court orders tax fraud retrial for art dealer

Article summary

Law360: France’s highest court ordered a new trial for billionaire art dealer Guy Wildenstein and members of his family, overturning their 2018 acquittal on tax evasion charges by a Paris court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More