Top court rejects challenge to 1st unexplained wealth order

Law360, London: The Supreme Court on 21 December 2020 rejected the final attempt by the wife of an imprisoned Azeri banker to appeal against the UK’s first use of an unexplained wealth order (UWO) that compels her to reveal the source of her multimillion-pound fortune, ruling that her challenge raised no arguable point of law.
