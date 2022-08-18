LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Top court opts for middle way in CV fraud confiscation cases

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The UK Supreme Court ruled on 18 August 2022 it is not disproportionate to make a charity boss convicted of fraud repay approximately £97,000 (US$117,000) he obtained dishonestly, opting for a 'middle way' between an all-or-nothing approach to confiscation in résumé fraud cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

