Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Court's case management powers

Legal News

Top court MasterCard ruling lowers bar for UK class suits

Top court MasterCard ruling lowers bar for UK class suits
Published on: 08 January 2021
Updated on: 08 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Top court MasterCard ruling lowers bar for UK class suits
  • Competition Collective Action Regime in England and Wales
  • Merricks v MasterCard—background
  • Supreme Court decision
  • Unique procedural issue
  • What next?

Article summary

Law360 Expert analysis: Widely seen as a litmus test for the nascent competition class action regime in England and Wales, on 11 December 2020, the UK Supreme Court issued its hotly anticipated judgment dismissing MasterCard Inc’s appeal in the collective action brought by Walter Merricks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More