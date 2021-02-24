Top 10 Points to note from the NHS White Paper

Local Government Analysis: On 11 February 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) published its legislative proposals for a new Health and Care Bill, ‘Integration and Innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all’ (White Paper). The plan is to implement these proposals in 2022. There are three key messages in the proposals: working together to integrate care; reducing bureaucracy; and improving accountability and enhancing public confidence. The changes will help support the ‘triple aim’ of supporting better health and wellbeing for everyone, better quality of health services and sustainable use of NHS resources. Nigel Montgomery of DAC Beachcroft and his team have digested the White Paper and set out the top 10 takeaways.
