LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Contract & tort—general principles / Contract law for construction lawyers

Legal News

Tomlin Order—payment due to contractor where employer failed to seek final determination of dispute (Fairgrove Homes v Monument Two)

Published on: 04 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tomlin Order—payment due to contractor where employer failed to seek final determination of dispute (Fairgrove Homes v Monument Two)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Effect of the Part 8 proceedings
  • Determination of the Part 8
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court found that an employer was liable to make payment to a contractor pursuant to a Tomlin Order made in the course of adjudication enforcement proceedings. The employer had failed to commence proceedings to finally determine the underlying dispute (which related to the interpretation of a settlement agreement) in accordance with the Tomlin Order, meaning that the disputed payment became due to the contractor. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More