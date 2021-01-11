To be heard in England or not to be—is jurisdiction governed by the Insolvency Regulation or Brussels I (Recast)? (ING Bank v Banco Santander)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This was an application by the defendant, Santander, seeking a declaration that the English court did not have jurisdiction to hear the claim issued by the claimants, a syndicate of lenders, in respect of unpaid interest. The High Court had to consider whether the claim, and the jurisdiction to hear it, was governed by Regulation (EC) 1346/2000 on insolvency proceedings (the Insolvency Regulation), or Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast). The court found that the Insolvency Regulation applied, and the English court did not have jurisdiction. Written by Roseanna Darcy, barrister at South Square. or to read the full analysis.