- TMT weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Media
- Sex Pistols dispute over the exploitation of their songs (Jones v Lydon)
- Ofcom publishes guidance on the scope of new ODPS provider definition
- Ofcom publishes PSB Annual Compliance Report 2021
- Ofcom publishes report on Object Based Media
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom launches call for evidence on net neutrality framework
- Ofcom publishes its complaints league tables for Q1 2021
More...
- Internet
- ICO to present idea to G7 DPAs on combatting cookie consent pop-ups
- Brave new online world?—the Commission proposes a new approach to digital platforms in the draft verticals regime
- New technologies
- IE publishes response to European Commission consultation on AI
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- BEUC joins 44 organisations in Tracking-Free Ads Coalition
- ASA rulings—8 September 2021
- Information technology
- Commission publishes study on open source’s impact on economy
- Data protection
- Comment—WhatsApp’s appeal of Irish GDPR fine will throw up novel questions over EDPB’s role
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.