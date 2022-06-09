- TMT weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- Media
- IPEC holds that ‘Only fools the (cushty) dining experience’ infringes the copyright in the character of ‘Del Boy’ and in ‘Only fools and horses’ scripts (Shazam v Only Fools The Dining Experience)
- High Court rules on Samsung’s liability for infringing third party apps (Montres Breguet v Samsung)
- Advocate General opines on extent of ‘use’ of trade marks by online intermediaries (Louboutin v Amazon)
- Mariah Carey hit with US$60m Christmas song IP claim
- Top Gun: Maverick flies right into IP danger zone, claim says
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom publishes statement on review of telephony universal service obligation
- Parliament and Council of EU reach political agreement on common charger rules
- Ukraine conflict—decision to encourage collaboration between BEREC and Ukraine adopted
- Data protection
- Government published guidance on Data Sharing Governance Framework
- EU Regulation on European data governance published in Official Journal
- Reputation management
- Insufficient media saved the phone hack claim? (Various Claimants v MGN Ltd)
- Depp case shows public square’s perils—enter if you dare
- Privacy claim requires ‘positive act’ by the defendant to demonstrate misuse of private information (Smith v TalkTalk Telecom Group plc)
- New technologies
- Council of EU adopts general approach on Intelligent Transport Systems Directive
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—8 June 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
