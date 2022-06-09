LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  TMT weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  In this issue:
  • Media
  • IPEC holds that ‘Only fools the (cushty) dining experience’ infringes the copyright in the character of ‘Del Boy’ and in ‘Only fools and horses’ scripts (Shazam v Only Fools The Dining Experience)
  • High Court rules on Samsung’s liability for infringing third party apps (Montres Breguet v Samsung)
  • Advocate General opines on extent of ‘use’ of trade marks by online intermediaries (Louboutin v Amazon)
  • Mariah Carey hit with US$60m Christmas song IP claim
  • Top Gun: Maverick flies right into IP danger zone, claim says
  • Telecommunications
  • Ofcom publishes statement on review of telephony universal service obligation
Article summary

This week's edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

