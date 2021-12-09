LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Reputation management
  • Associated Newspapers’ appeal dismissed in Duchess case (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
  • Honest opinion defence fails in Abramovich libel claim (Abramovich v Harpercollins Publishers Ltd)
  • Information technology
  • No formation of a trust in a cryptoasset repurchase agreement (Wang v Darby)
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • Ofcom designates ASA as co-regulator for VSP-controlled advertising
  • ICC updates guidance on environmental claims within advertising and marketing
Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

