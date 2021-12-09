- TMT weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Reputation management
- Associated Newspapers’ appeal dismissed in Duchess case (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
- Honest opinion defence fails in Abramovich libel claim (Abramovich v Harpercollins Publishers Ltd)
- Information technology
- No formation of a trust in a cryptoasset repurchase agreement (Wang v Darby)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Ofcom designates ASA as co-regulator for VSP-controlled advertising
- ICC updates guidance on environmental claims within advertising and marketing
More...
- ASA rulings—8 December 2021
- Data protection
- Council agrees position on strengthening EU cybersecurity and resilience
- Commission Data Act consultation shows public appetite for data sharing
- New technologies
- CDEI outlines steps to establish 'world-leading' UK AI assurance ecosystem
- Art Wars—NFT v copyright
- Media
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 440
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom launches consultation on Terahertz spectrum uses
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.