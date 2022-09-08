- TMT weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- Briefing on Data Protection and Digital Information Bill 2022–23 published
- UK data protection legislation delayed amid leadership change
- UK automotive industry to see criminal proceedings over unlawful vehicle data access
- Views sought on tackling unauthorised access to online accounts and personal data
- ICO issues draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies
- ICO highlights successes of Children's Code
- New technologies
- UK lays out ambitions for Connected and Automated Mobility
- EHRC publishes guidance on discrimination by artificial intelligence
- CMA publishes terms of reference for DRCF
- Media
- Supreme Court refuses RT impartiality failings appeal
- CMA opens consultation on ITV’s proposal to alter advertising airtime
- Telecommunications
- DCMS lays telecoms security regulations in Parliament
- Reputation management
- English Court rules on preliminary issues in relation to a libel claim brought by Prince Harry against Associated Newspaper Ltd (The Duke of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
- Internet
- Online Safety Bill unlikely to thwart financial fraud
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—7 September 2022
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
