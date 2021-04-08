- TMT weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- IT disputes
- New content published on IT disputes
- Post IP completion day guidance
- Court of Appeal provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law and sets out how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Internet
- DCMS and CMA announce launch of new Digital Markets Unit
- ICANN org publishes response on the proposed DSA regulation
- European Commission requests feedback to tackle dissemination of disinformation
More...
- Google, Facebook and others get clarity on illegal content liability in EU's draft DSA rules
- British Embassy Berlin reflects on UK-German roundtable on online harms
- Reputation management
- The show won’t go on—permission to appeal refused in the Depp libel claim (Depp II v NGN)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA publishes response to Gambling Act 2005 review
- IAB Europe announces OBA Framework has officially been withdrawn
- ASA rulings—7 April 2021
- Media
- Ofcom launches consultation on proposed on-demand programme guidance
- Copyright and hyperlinking—Court of Appeal declines to depart from EU retained law (TuneIn v Warner Music)
- New technologies
- EU’s IoT cybersecurity requirements set for legislation in summer
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom publishes statement on review of wholesale call markets
- Data protection
- Lexis®PSL and MLex trial new interactive EU GDPR enforcement tracker
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.