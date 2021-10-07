LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / TMT / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TMT weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • New technologies
  • AI Inventors—Court of Appeal judgment on DABUS (Thaler v Comptroller)
  • Automobile over-the-air transmissions—a global perspective
  • Resolution calling for AI safeguards passes through European Parliament
  • Information technology
  • Advocate General’s opinion—private copying in the cloud (Austro-Mechana)
  • Telecommunications
  • BEREC seeks opinions on Court of Justice telecoms rulings
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More