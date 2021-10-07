- TMT weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- New technologies
- AI Inventors—Court of Appeal judgment on DABUS (Thaler v Comptroller)
- Automobile over-the-air transmissions—a global perspective
- Resolution calling for AI safeguards passes through European Parliament
- Information technology
- Advocate General’s opinion—private copying in the cloud (Austro-Mechana)
- Telecommunications
- BEREC seeks opinions on Court of Justice telecoms rulings
- BEREC receives approval on draft report ready for public consultation
- Ofcom publishes decision regarding Openreach FTTP pricing offer
- Internet
- BEREC publishes report on ex-ante regulation of digital gatekeepers
- European Commission announces prospective signatories to join Code of Practice on disinformation revision process
- Ofcom publishes final guidance for protecting users from harmful material
- CMA responds to government consultations on enhancing its powers
- Media
- UK Music sets out its ‘Music Industry Strategic Recovery Plan’
- Data protection
- Comment—EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—6 October 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
