- TMT weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Internet
- Ofcom publishes implementation roadmap to new online safety regulation under OSB
- Home Office announces amendments to Online Safety Bill 2022
- Foreign interference to be added to Online Safety Bill priority offences
- European Parliament adopts Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act
- Telecommunications
- European Commission announces entry into force of ‘Roam-like-at-home’ Regulation
- DCMS publishes second post-implementation review of NIS Regulations
More...
- Ofcom publishes consultation outcome on protecting services from 26 GHz use
- Upper Tribunal orders removal of telecoms apparatus for first time (Crawley Borough Council v (1) EE Limited (2) Hutchison 3G UK Ltd)
- New technologies
- AML/CTF European 2021 legislative package progresses: provisional agreement reached on Recast EU WTR2 and Council partial position enhances AMLA powers
- European Commission adopts new digital corporate strategy
- EU Vehicle General Safety Regulation enters into force
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—6 July 2022
- LexTalk®TMT: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.