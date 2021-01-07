TMT weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: the government’s reissue of updated Brexit transition guidance pages impacting the TMT sector following IP completion day, the coming into force of new harmonised EU drone regulations with factsheets and guidance published by the Civil Aviation Authority regarding their application in the UK, and the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement that unhealthy promotions for food and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar by both online and in–store retailers will be restricted from April 2022. or to read the full analysis.