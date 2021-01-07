- TMT weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- Brexit
- Technology, media and telecoms—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Data protection
- UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021
- Updated ICO guidance on international transfers, including suggested SCC updates for UK GDPR
- EU telecoms and internet companies may get more flexibility on data use in latest ePrivacy text
- New technologies
- New EU and UK drone rules come into force
- AI Council provides recommendations for UK National AI Strategy
- House of Lords Committee publishes new report ‘AI in the UK—No Room for Complacency’
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Promotion of HFSS products restricted from April 2022
- Consultation opened on how to enforce the restriction of promoted products HFSS
- ASA rulings—6 January 2021
- Media
- Ofcom amends broadcasting and TV advertising codes
- Ofcom updates Public Service Media Tracker
- Internet
- EURid issues third Brexit notice
- TMT disputes
- HSF review investor-state arbitrations in the TMT sector
This week’s edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: the government’s reissue of updated Brexit transition guidance pages impacting the TMT sector following IP completion day, the coming into force of new harmonised EU drone regulations with factsheets and guidance published by the Civil Aviation Authority regarding their application in the UK, and the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement that unhealthy promotions for food and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar by both online and in–store retailers will be restricted from April 2022.
