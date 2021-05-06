- TMT weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- New technologies
- Bill to tackle emissions from planes and illegal drone use receives royal asset
- EU releases regulations and regulatory framework for U-space
- Data protection
- EU deal allowing Google, Facebook to scan for child-abuse content unlocks talks on ePrivacy rules
- EU-US Privacy Shield data transfer problem caused by Schrems II won’t be solved ‘overnight’, EU negotiator warns
- Internet
- European Parliament adopts rules to expedite removal of online terrorist content
- G7 tech leaders agree to shared proposals on online safety
- Law Commission seeks views on market use of digital assets
- Telecommunications
- Government responds to report on 5G and critical and emerging technologies
- BEREC publishes opinion on Commission’s proposals to amend the Roaming Regulation
- Member States agree Connectivity Toolbox for efficient EU-wide 5G deployment
- Ofcom seeks views on code of practice for regulating premium rate services
- Ofcom publishes telecoms and pay-TV complaints data for Q4 2020
- Media
- EUIPO publishes report on IPR infringement on social media
- Ofcom launches consultation on market position and impact of BBC Sounds
- CMA and ICO publish DRCF response to DCMS on future digital regulatory landscape
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA publishes Annual Report 2020 on protecting young and vulnerable people
- ASA rulings—5 May 2021
