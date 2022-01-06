- TMT weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- New technologies
- A groundbreaking change for the internet of things?
- Legal Board of Appeal confirms EPC requires human inventors
- Government publishes new National Cyber Strategy
- ENISA publishes report on AI cybersecurity challenges and Threat Landscape
- Internet
- BEREC consults on amended Net Neutrality Regulatory Assessment Methodology
- Telecommunications
- The proposed changes to the Electronic Communications Code—Part 2 of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill
- BEREC publishes draft Work Programme 2022
- BEREC publishes ninth report on transparency and comparability of international roaming tariffs
- BEREC publishes report on the diversification of the 5G ecosystem
- BEREC reports on fixed and mobile termination rates in Europe
- BEREC reviews impact of market and technological developments on end-user rights
- PSA seeks views on proposed Business Plan and Budget for 2022–23
- Media
- Website blocking order granted (Nintendo Co v BT)
- BEREC considers internal report on Open Radio Access Network
- Commission launches call for evidence on upcoming European Media Freedom Act
- Ofcom opens consultation on proposed Plan for Work for 2022–23
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 441
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- A new challenge for food businesses and enforcement authorities—the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021
- Parliament and Council to start Digital Markets Act negotiations
- ASA rulings—5 January 2022
- ASA rulings—22 December 2021
- ASA rulings—15 December 2021
- Reputation management
- Misuse of private information claims—where are we after? (Lloyd v Google)
- Tweet in haste, repent at your leisure—Twitter libel defence fails (Riley v Murray)
- Libel—‘reply-to-attack’ qualified privilege not defeated in ‘reply-to-retort’ context (Abdulrazaq v Hassan)
- Mahmudov v Sanzberro
- Data protection
- ICO launches consultation on its approach to upholding information rights
- ePrivacy Regulation looks set for more troubles in 2022
- New Information Commissioner starts five-year term
Welcome to this week's edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors.
