- TMT weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- DCMS-ICO announce arrangements and timings for new UK Information Commissioner
- BSCC responds to DCMS consultation on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom publishes fifth annual report on monitoring net neutrality rules
- Ofcom publishes decision on regulating Hull’s wholesale fixed telecoms market
- DCMS publishes Project Gigabit Delivery Plan—Autumn Update
- New technologies
- BEIS publishes RHC report on drone regulation alongside government response
- Internet
- Google publishes guidance on removing images of children from image searches
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—3 November 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
