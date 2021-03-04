- TMT weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Spring Budget 2021
- Spring Budget 2021—SMEs the focus in announcements for TMT sector
- Internet
- Blocking orders—cyberlocker websites and communication to the public (Capitol Records v BT)
- ISP liability in the age of ‘stream ripping’ (Young Turks Recordings v BT)
- European Commission launches consultation on digital labour platform safety
- Future of e-signatures for real estate, corporate and finance transactions
- How do you provide ranking transparency under the Platform-to-business (P2B) Regulation?
More...
- Reputation management
- Accusation of ‘rogue journalism’ is defamatory at common law (Ware v French)
- Ruling given on the meaning of a passage in a ‘Challenging Hateful Extremism’ report in a defamation claim (Mueen-Udin v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Scottish Parliament passes Defamation and Malicious Publication Bill
- Outsourcing
- High Court considers wasted costs and damages arising from the termination of an agreement for IT system (CIS General Insurance v IBM UK)
- Data protection
- ICO launches call for ideas which meet Children’s Code transparency standard
- ICO calls on business to ensure they are ready for new Children’s Code
- UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
- UK seeks new Information Commissioner with focus on post-Brexit overhaul of data protection rules
- Media
- OFCOM updated guidance for broadcasters
- Microsoft and press publishers call for arbitration provisions to ensure fairness
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA publishes six-month review of Scam Ad Alert system
- ASA rulings—3 March 2021
- LexTalk®TMT: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.