Sign-in Help
Home / TMT / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—4 February 2021

TMT weekly highlights—4 February 2021
Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TMT weekly highlights—4 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Telecommunications
  • Levies under the Authorisation Directive (Ayuntamiento de Pamplona v Orange España SAU)
  • Ofcom announces new broadband switching initiative
  • Ofcom publishes latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints report
  • Internet
  • Splitting brand ownership and targeting (Lifestyle Equities CV v Amazon UK Services Ltd)
  • Online Harms government response—which companies will be in scope?
  • Can I keep my.eu domain name?
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More