- TMT weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Telecommunications
- Levies under the Authorisation Directive (Ayuntamiento de Pamplona v Orange España SAU)
- Ofcom announces new broadband switching initiative
- Ofcom publishes latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints report
- Internet
- Splitting brand ownership and targeting (Lifestyle Equities CV v Amazon UK Services Ltd)
- Online Harms government response—which companies will be in scope?
- Can I keep my.eu domain name?
- Ofcom publishes paper on understanding false information online in the UK
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—report published on actions to combat disinformation
- Reputation management
- Appeal against the striking out of a malicious falsehood claim dismissed (Tinkler v Ferguson)
- Prince Harry settles case against tabloid but criticises apology
- CTJ announces appointment for new judge in charge of the MAC list
- Media
- PRS for Music launches new licensing portal for small ticketed events
- Ofcom calls for evidence on relationship between PSB and UK production sector
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—3 February 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
