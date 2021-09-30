- TMT weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- Member States face legal action for delay in transposition of EU digital laws
- EDPB announces cookie banner taskforce to tackle complaints
- IPO publishes two reports on music creators’ earnings in the digital age
- Ofcom review outlines TV and radio diversity and equal opportunity progress
- Ofcom Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 435
- ASA publishes findings on regulation of environmental claims and advertising
- Consumer groups call for binding EU rules for unhealthy food marketing
- ISBA introduces influencer marketing code of conduct—September 2021
- Google tells MPs online bill isn’t place to tackle scam ads
- ASA rulings—29 September 2021
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
