- TMT weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- New international data transfer agreement and EU SCC addendum laid before Parliament
- Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability (Ali v Luton Borough Council)
- Belgian DPA finds IAB Europe responsible for EU GDPR breaches
- Commission sends letter to WhatsApp for its May 2021 changes to terms of service
- Media
- CMA launches study into music streaming market
- DCMS publishes evaluation report on Film & TV Production Restart Scheme
- Ofcom launches investigation into Channel 4’s access services
- Ofcom approves SLI’s application to provide emergency video relay service
- Internet
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) disinformation report published by Commission
- Information technology
- Working group publishes interim report on e-signatures
- New technologies
- BEUC urges Commission to act on access to in-vehicle data, functions and resources
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—2 February 2022
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
