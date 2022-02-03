LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • New international data transfer agreement and EU SCC addendum laid before Parliament
  • Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability (Ali v Luton Borough Council)
  • Belgian DPA finds IAB Europe responsible for EU GDPR breaches
  • Commission sends letter to WhatsApp for its May 2021 changes to terms of service
  • Media
  • CMA launches study into music streaming market
  • DCMS publishes evaluation report on Film & TV Production Restart Scheme
Article summary

Welcome to this week's edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.

