- TMT weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Reputation management
- Section 13 order made against Google LLC (Blackledge v Persons Unknown)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Restriction of promotion of HFSS products consultation outcome published
- Treasury and Work and Pensions Committees say Online Safety Bill should cover paid-for scam adverts
- IAB Europe publishes Guide to Contextual Advertising
- ASA Rulings—28 July 2021
- Internet
More...
- DCMS launches consultation on amendments to NIS regulations
- EU sends letter to Google asking for improved disclosure and compliance
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom launches consultation on licensing non-geostationary satellite systems
- Ofcom urges telecom firms to protect customers in financial trouble
- New technologies
- Committee calls for evidence for use of technology to deter law breakers
- Data protection
- CDEI publishes report on the role of data intermediaries
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.