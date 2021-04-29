- TMT weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- New technologies
- Commission seeks views on proposed AI regulation
- Automated, self-driving vehicles could be seen on UK motorways later in 2021
- Joint study published on trends in low-carbon energy innovation from 2000–2019
- Media
- Copyright infringement damages—claims for loss of opportunity, notional royalty and loss of licence fee (FBT v Let Them Eat Vinyl)
- DCMS launches £7m Global Screen Fund to support UK independent screen sector
- IPO seeks views on Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 425
- Reputation management
- Bare comment defamatory at common law—Jeremy Corbyn’s appeal against preliminary issue findings dismissed (Corbyn v Millett)
- Internet
- G7 tech leaders agree to shared proposals on online safety
- Lord Sales discusses challenges and benefits of digitalisation in law
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom announces second consultation on future of telephone numbers
- Ofcom releases final results of spectrum auction
- Data protection
- EDPB publishes updated guidelines on the targeting of social media users
- Information technology
- UKJT launches Digital Dispute Resolution Rules
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—28 April 2021
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
