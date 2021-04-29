Sign-in Help
Home / TMT / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—29 April 2021

TMT weekly highlights—29 April 2021
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TMT weekly highlights—29 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • New technologies
  • Commission seeks views on proposed AI regulation
  • Automated, self-driving vehicles could be seen on UK motorways later in 2021
  • Joint study published on trends in low-carbon energy innovation from 2000–2019
  • Media
  • Copyright infringement damages—claims for loss of opportunity, notional royalty and loss of licence fee (FBT v Let Them Eat Vinyl)
  • DCMS launches £7m Global Screen Fund to support UK independent screen sector
  • IPO seeks views on Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More