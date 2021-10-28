- TMT weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021—increased funding and improved connectivity at the heart of announcements for TMT sector
- Media
- Russian-funded broadcaster breach of due impartiality of TV programme services appeal dismissed (R/TV-Novosti v Ofcom)
- Website blocking order granted against UK’s major ISPs (Columbia Pictures Industries Inc v BT)
- DCMS publishes policy paper on digital radio and audio review
- CMA announces plans to launch market study into music streaming
- UK Music announces This Is Music 2021 annual report
More...
- IFPI releases report evaluating engagement with music for 2021
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 437
- Internet
- UK’s Online Safety Bill to be toughened and fast-tracked, Johnson says
- G7 countries agree to Digital Trade Principles during G7 Trade Track
- Telecommunications
- PSA announces consultation on new guidance to support Code 15
- Data protection
- Thought-leadership—precedent privacy information for compliance with the Children’s Code
- New technologies
- BEUC publishes paper on protecting European consumers from connected devices
- DfT publishes guidance on EV charging infrastructure
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- CAP and BCAP launch call for evidence on issues around body image and advertising
- ASA rulings—27 October 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including the Autumn Budget 2021, new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.