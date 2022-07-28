- TMT weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- Data protection
- Reforms to UK Data Protection Regime published
- BEREC publishes recommendations for proposed Data Act
- Telecommunications
- New Regulation proposal on rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online
- Media
- BBC found to be in breach of Ofcom’s due impartiality rules
- Report on consumption of news content published
- CMA publishes update paper on market study into music and music streaming
- New technologies
- Law Commission launches review into increased autonomy in aviation
- DfT responds to RHC recommendations on drone regulation
- Internet
- Ofcom publishes behavioural insights for online safety
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—27 July 2022
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
