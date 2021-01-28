- TMT weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- High Court considers extra-territorial scope provisions of the EU GDPR (Soriano v Forensic News)
- Grindr faces fine by Norwegian privacy watchdog for failing to get valid user consent
- Reputation management
- Countdown star strikes out journalist’s defence (Riley v Sivier)
- General damages awarded for libel causing serious financial loss (Summerfield Browne v Waymouth)
- Queen’s Bench Guide updated—January 2021
- Internet
- High Court finds domain names are intangible personal property (Hanger Holdings Ltd v Perlake Corp SA)
- AG’s opinion—users of peer to peer networks and communication to the public (Mircom v Telenet)
- Telecommunications
- DCMS launches consultation on amending Electronic Communications Code
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- CAP announces updates to advertisement rules on alcohol
- Updated guidance published on age-restricted advertising
- Investigation by ICO into adtech industry resumes
- ASA rulings—27 January 2021
- New technologies
- ICO responds to research briefing on AI in healthcare
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
