Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Media
  • Facebook Oversight Board’s decision regarding President Trump’s account suspension (Case decision 2021-001-FB-FBR)
  • Calculating interest on damages in copyright infringement dispute (FBT Productions v Let Them Eat Vinyl)
  • Scottish Court of Session grants injunction, in copyright case on communication to the public (Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie)
  • Ofcom launches consultation on regulation of video-sharing platforms
  • European Commission announces further support to cultural and creative sectors
  • European Commission publishes guidance on Code of Practice on Disinformation
  • Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 427
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

