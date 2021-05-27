- TMT weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Media
- Facebook Oversight Board’s decision regarding President Trump’s account suspension (Case decision 2021-001-FB-FBR)
- Calculating interest on damages in copyright infringement dispute (FBT Productions v Let Them Eat Vinyl)
- Scottish Court of Session grants injunction, in copyright case on communication to the public (Sky UK Ltd v Alex Cherrie)
- Ofcom launches consultation on regulation of video-sharing platforms
- European Commission announces further support to cultural and creative sectors
- European Commission publishes guidance on Code of Practice on Disinformation
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 427
- New technologies
- An overview of the EU’s proposed legal framework for regulating artificial intelligence
- DCMS initiatives ‘closely aligned’ with recommendations from 2020 AI report
- A green future for Bitcoin—is sustainable cryptocurrency possible?
- Study shows majority of Europeans welcome use of urban air mobility
- Third party surveillance certification awarded to first drone operator
- How will the new era of driverless vehicles impact the law and practice of personal injury?
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- CMA seeks views on draft guidance for business about green claims
- ASA responds to CMA consultation on guidance on misleading environmental claims
- ICAS adopts Charter to strengthen advertising self-regulation globally
- ASA rulings—26 May 2021
- Data protection
- EDPB announces outcome of 49th plenary
- European Parliament asks Commission to relook at draft UK adequacy decisions
- EU companies to get updated data-transfer tools as governments approve SCCs
- ICO shares case study on the application of the Children’s Code harms framework
- Reputation management
- Defamation—guidance on the scope of the public interest defence (Sivier v Riley)
- Information technology
- EU Cloud code of conduct approved
- CMA extends refund rights for McAfee customers
- Internet
- European Parliament adopts resolution on digital future of Europe
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom publishes general notice on variation of radiocommunications licences
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
