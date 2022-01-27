- TMT weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- Information technology
- Court rules on scope of expert evidence in supercomputer public procurement case (Atos vs BEIS and the Met Office)
- Council adopts position on common charger proposal for electronic devices
- New technologies
- Commission publishes its findings on inquiry into consumer IoT
- Law Commission publishes report on new laws for automated vehicles
- Views sought on smart devices sold as part of fixtures and fittings of property
- Telecommunications
- Telecoms—Part 5 valuation (EE Ltd v Affinity Water Ltd)
- Operator granted unlimited rights to install, upgrade and share apparatus under the Telecoms Code (ON Tower v JH & FW Green)
- Commission must monitor security risks of 5G says European Court of Auditors
- European Parliament will vote on extension of mobile roaming rules at March plenary
- Reputation management
- Centre of interests does not establish automatic jurisdiction in defamation claims (Mahmudov and Mahmudova v Sanzberro)
- Internet
- DCMS Committee publishes report scrutinising draft Online Safety Bill
- European Parliament votes on the draft EU Digital Services Act
- EU Commissioners present speeches on the DSA
- Commission proposes digital rights and principles declaration for everyone in EU
- Data protection
- Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022–2030 published
- EDPS calls for full ban on political ad microtargeting
- Media
- Ofcom consults on draft guidance for ODPS providers’ obligations to European works
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 443
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—26 January 2022
