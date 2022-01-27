LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Information technology
  • Court rules on scope of expert evidence in supercomputer public procurement case (Atos vs BEIS and the Met Office)
  • Council adopts position on common charger proposal for electronic devices
  • New technologies
  • Commission publishes its findings on inquiry into consumer IoT
  • Law Commission publishes report on new laws for automated vehicles
  • Views sought on smart devices sold as part of fixtures and fittings of property
  • Telecommunications
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

