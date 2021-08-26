- TMT weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- ICO approves three UK GDPR certification scheme criteria
- Internet
- ICO publishes blog on Children’s Code coming into force
- Telecommunications
- BEREC adopts opinion on Commission’s concerns of Irish telecoms market
- Welsh Government opens gigabit broadband consultation
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
