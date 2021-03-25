Sign-in Help
Home / TMT / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—25 March 2021

TMT weekly highlights—25 March 2021
Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TMT weekly highlights—25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Internet
  • Council of the EU adopts regulation to prevent spread of terrorist content
  • EUIPO study on dynamic blocking injunctions in the EU published
  • Data protection
  • DCMS and ICO sign data adequacy memorandum
  • DCMS publishes annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey for 2021
  • Council of the EU adopts conclusions on EU’s cybersecurity strategy
  • ICO outlines plans to update anonymisation guidance
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More