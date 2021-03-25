- TMT weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Internet
- Council of the EU adopts regulation to prevent spread of terrorist content
- EUIPO study on dynamic blocking injunctions in the EU published
- Data protection
- DCMS and ICO sign data adequacy memorandum
- DCMS publishes annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey for 2021
- Council of the EU adopts conclusions on EU’s cybersecurity strategy
- ICO outlines plans to update anonymisation guidance
- Telecommunications
- New Fibre Broadband Regulations announced by Ofcom
- DCMS open consultation into improving broadband for rural areas
- DCMS to launch Project Gigabit procurement tenders in spring 2021
- BEREC adopts opinion on Broadband Cost Reduction Directive and DMA
- Reputation management
- Undertakings are no guarantee of permanent injunction (Ranger v Pycraft)
- Media
- Consultation launched on draft guidance for providers of UK-established VSPs
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 423
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA finds ‘unacceptable’ level of influencers correctly labelling ads on Instagram
- Cookies & competition—flavour of the month?
- ASA rulings—24 March 2021
- New technologies
- Government responds to IPO’s AI and IP consultation
- Scotland’s AI strategy published
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
