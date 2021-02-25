- TMT weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- Data protection
- UK data protection regime meets EU standards according to draft adequacy decisions
- Comment—do not count on UK data adequacy; legal challenges appear inevitable
- EDPS releases Opinion on EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Reputation management
- Misuse of Meghan Markle’s private information but does she own copyright? (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
- Telecommunications
- European Commission proposes to extend free roaming in EU to 2032
- European Commission publishes study on accelerating the 5G transition in Europe
- Commission adopts proposal for Joint Undertaking on Smart Networks and Services towards 6G
- New technologies
- Government considers ‘Future of Work’ in response to Select Committee AI report
- Information technology
- Supreme Court confirms that Uber drivers are workers (Uber BV and others v Aslam and others)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—24 February 2021
TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
