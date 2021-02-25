Sign-in Help
TMT weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • UK data protection regime meets EU standards according to draft adequacy decisions
  • Comment—do not count on UK data adequacy; legal challenges appear inevitable
  • EDPS releases Opinion on EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Reputation management
  • Misuse of Meghan Markle’s private information but does she own copyright? (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
  • Telecommunications
  • European Commission proposes to extend free roaming in EU to 2032
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

