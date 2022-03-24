- TMT weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Information technology
- Spring Statement 2022—policy decisions on R&D tax relief reform for cloud computing and compute review
- Cloud services—private copying exception and fair compensation (Austro-Mechana)
- Commission adopts EU-wide revocation feature of EU digital COVID certificates
- Internet
- DCMS introduces Online Safety Bill to Parliament
- EU disinformation Code delayed as platforms tackle fallout of Russia’s Ukraine invasion
- Reputation management
- Defamation meaning hearing—allegations of criminality attributed to a company (ENRC v Burgis)
- Determination of preliminary issues in ‘tiger fraud’ defamation claim (Packham v Wightman)
- MoJ to set out plans to curb strategic lawsuits preventing free speech
- Data protection
- Comment—UK international data transfer tool enters with a whimper
- Commission releases proposed new cybersecurity regulation for EU institutions
- Commission seeks feedback on Cyber Resilience Act
- EDPB publishes guidelines on dark patterns in social media platform interfaces
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Paid-for online adverts to come within scope of Online Safety Bill as government consults on Online Advertising Program
- MHRA publishes 2021 report on regulation of medicines advertising
- ASA issues enforcement notice to continue clampdown on misleading and irresponsible cryptocurrency ads
- ASA rulings—23 March 2022
- New technologies
- European Parliament’s Special Committee on AIDA adopts final recommendations
- Telecommunications
- BEREC launches early call for input on Work Programme 2023
- BEREC consults on draft update to guidelines on Implementation of the Open Internet Regulation
- BEREC publishes consultation on its draft report on sustainability
- Ofcom launches consultation on new space spectrum strategy
- Media
- Ukraine conflict—Ofcom revokes RT’s UK broadcasting licence
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 447
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
