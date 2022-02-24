LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
TMT weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
  • Reputation management
  • Footballers’ wives meet the CPR: collateral use of evidence, e-disclosure, and the late addition of a party (Vardy v Rooney)
  • Reasonable expectation of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
  • Telecommunications
  • Consultation launched on restriction of Huawei from UK telecoms networks
  • Ofcom announces plans to stop fake number fraud and launches consultation
  • Data protection
  • New UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers
Welcome to this week's edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.

