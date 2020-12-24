- TMT weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Information technology
- AG’s opinion—electronically supplied software constitutes ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd)
- Data protection
- European Commission presents new Cybersecurity Strategy
- ENISA announces consultation on draft cloud certification scheme
- EDPB announces outcome of 43rd Plenary
- European Commission proposes directives to improve cybersecurity across EU
- ICO publishes Code of Practice on responsible data sharing methods
- Insight—UK out of time to win EU data-adequacy decision this year
- Updated Keeling Schedules for the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK GDPR
- Telecommunications
- UK telecoms laws changes in force from 21 December 2020
- Consultation launched on the draft procurement strategy for UK Gigabit Programme
- Delegated Regulation on EU-wide voice termination rates adopted by Commission
- 4.7m UK homes struggle to pay telecoms bills amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Is there gold in them hills? (ON Tower UK Ltd v JH & FW Green Ltd)
- New technologies
- Law Commission proposes comprehensive regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles
- AI—no room for government complacency amid coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Consultation on introduction of proportionality into design approval for UAS-type certificates
- EASA seeks to increase safety in unmanned aircraft operations
- Internet
- ICANN provides initial guidance on Digital Services Act package
- UK’s Digital Markets Unit and EU’s Digital Markets Act—divergence in the regulation of the largest online platforms?
- Big tech platforms lose legal EU right to screen for child abuse next week, lawmaker warns
- Media
- Damages claim—loss of a chance to produce a film (Recorded Picture Company v Alfama Films)
- High Court refuses judicial review claim regarding Ofcom guidance notes (Free Speech Union v Ofcom)
- Ofcom Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 417
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- CAP and BCAP Code rules—new Brexit transition guidance from ASA
- Review on gender stereotyping rules and guidance to be monitored
- Brexit
- Data protection—new Brexit transition guidance from the ICO
- EDPB communications on the end of the Brexit transition period
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
This week's edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: an opinion of the Advocate General that the electronic supply of computer software, licensed for an unlimited period in return for payment of a fee, constituted a 'sale' of 'goods' within the meaning of the Commercial Agents Directive (Software Incubator v Computer Associates UK Ltd), the coming-into-force of the European Electronic Communications Code, and a proposal by the Law Commissions for a comprehensive regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.
