TMT weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Information technology
  • AG’s opinion—electronically supplied software constitutes ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd)
  • Data protection
  • European Commission presents new Cybersecurity Strategy
  • ENISA announces consultation on draft cloud certification scheme
  • EDPB announces outcome of 43rd Plenary
  • European Commission proposes directives to improve cybersecurity across EU
  • ICO publishes Code of Practice on responsible data sharing methods
This week's edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: an opinion of the Advocate General that the electronic supply of computer software, licensed for an unlimited period in return for payment of a fee, constituted a 'sale' of 'goods' within the meaning of the Commercial Agents Directive (Software Incubator v Computer Associates UK Ltd), the coming-into-force of the European Electronic Communications Code, and a proposal by the Law Commissions for a comprehensive regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles.

