TMT weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

This week’s edition of TMT weekly highlights includes: an opinion of the Advocate General that the electronic supply of computer software, licensed for an unlimited period in return for payment of a fee, constituted a ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ within the meaning of the Commercial Agents Directive (Software Incubator v Computer Associates UK Ltd), the coming-into-force of the European Electronic Communications Code, and a proposal by the Law Commissions for a comprehensive regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles. or to read the full analysis.