- TMT weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Information technology
- Court of Justice confirms downloaded software with perpetual licence is ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd)
- MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
- Reputation management
- A tale of too many applications (Desporte v Bull)
- New technologies
- DCMS publishes new strategy to make UK ‘global AI superpower’
- Court of Appeal upholds finding that artificial intelligence machines are not inventors (Thaler v Comptroller)
More...
- BEIS announces £3.7m for 21 new initiatives to support regulatory environment
- Media
- Ofcom seeks views on provisional conclusions from its BBC Three review
- Government and CMA respond to report on the economic impact of music streaming
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- CMA publishes guidance on making environmental claims and the green claims code
- ASA and CAP launch guidance on advertising in-game purchases
- ASA rulings—22 September 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.