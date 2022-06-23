LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Telecommunications
  • Supreme Court provides guidance on operation of new Electronic Communications Code (Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v Compton Beauchamp Estates Ltd, Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v Ashloch Ltd and AP Wireless II (UK) Ltd, and On Tower UK Ltd (formerly known as Arqiva Services Ltd) v AP Wireless II (UK) Ltd)
  • BEREC publishes Guidelines on implementing Open Internet Regulation
  • Draft report on monitoring termination rates for mobile and fixed calls published
  • Ofcom opens consultation on extending access in Ku band
  • Ofcom announces new rules about the format of telecom contracts
  • Internet
  • Online Safety Bill—are you caught?
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

