- TMT weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Telecommunications
- Supreme Court provides guidance on operation of new Electronic Communications Code (Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v Compton Beauchamp Estates Ltd, Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v Ashloch Ltd and AP Wireless II (UK) Ltd, and On Tower UK Ltd (formerly known as Arqiva Services Ltd) v AP Wireless II (UK) Ltd)
- BEREC publishes Guidelines on implementing Open Internet Regulation
- Draft report on monitoring termination rates for mobile and fixed calls published
- Ofcom opens consultation on extending access in Ku band
- Ofcom announces new rules about the format of telecom contracts
- Internet
- Online Safety Bill—are you caught?
More...
- Tech giants to see UK regulator step up prep work over content moderation, official says
- European Parliament committee adopts DSA text in anticipation to plenary vote
- Commission publishes strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation
- Beta version of digital identity and attributes trust framework published
- Commission and French Presidency of Council of EU host Digital Assembly 2022
- Media
- Ofcom finds Channel 4 in breach of licence conditions over access issues
- Ofcom updates BBC’s complaints handling determinations
- Twitch signs the EU Code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online
- New technologies
- UK knows automated vehicle regulation will need major legislative reform, official says
- Commission adopts technical requirements for fully automated vehicles in small series
- Report published on progress of UK Geospatial Strategy and future plans
- CAA recommends extension of Legacy and Transitional UAS provisions in Open Category
- Data protection
- UK government announces details of data protection and ePrivacy reforms
- Reputation management
- Arron Banks, TED and the public interest (Banks v Cadwalladr)
- Banks v Cadwalladr
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- TikTok commits to align with EU rules to better protect consumers
- ASA rulings—22 June 2022
- Information technology
- CMA publishes research report on smartphone purchasing behaviour
- LexTalk®TMT: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.