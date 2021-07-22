menu-search
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Information technology
  • A return to orthodoxy—Supreme Court decides that accrued liquidated damages remain enforceable after termination (Triple Point v PTT)
  • Consultation launched on operation of digital identity system
  • Reputation management
  • Belief in the public interest (Lachaux v Independent Print Ltd)
  • Court refuses application for trial of preliminary issues in defamation claim (Bindel v PinkNews)
  • Pleading of malice in relation to the publication of spent convictions (Greenstein v Campaign Against Antisemitism)
  • Media
Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

