- TMT weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Information technology
- A return to orthodoxy—Supreme Court decides that accrued liquidated damages remain enforceable after termination (Triple Point v PTT)
- Consultation launched on operation of digital identity system
- Reputation management
- Belief in the public interest (Lachaux v Independent Print Ltd)
- Court refuses application for trial of preliminary issues in defamation claim (Bindel v PinkNews)
- Pleading of malice in relation to the publication of spent convictions (Greenstein v Campaign Against Antisemitism)
- Media
- AG’s opinion—Article 17 of DSM Copyright Directive compatible with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights (Poland v Parliament and Council)
- Consultation launched on guidance on the responsibilities of ODPS providers
- Ofcom opens consultation into its regulation of BBC
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 431
- Internet
- Law Commission issues recommendations to tackle online abuse
- Consultation launched on new pro-competition regime for digital markets
- Commission launches consultation on web accessibility
- New technologies
- ICO releases beta version of AI and data protection risk toolkit
- MEPs adopt new rules on data availability to improve innovation
- EDPB publishes final version of guidelines on virtual voice assistants
- EASA launches consultation on proposed new guidance for UAS operations
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- IAB sends open letter opposing the EU’s proposed Digital Services Act
- ASA announces Advertising Codes for mental health issues in advertisements
- ASA rulings—21 July 2021
- Telecommunications
- Ofcom opens consultation on changing universal broadband service rules
- Consultation launched on proposed annual licence fees for 2100 MHz spectrum
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
