- TMT weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- EDPB’s opinion on the draft adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR
- Comment—UK can learn what a hard Brexit looks like from EU officials’ data-adequacy spat
- New technologies
- EU plan for AI regulatory framework unveiled to chorus of concerns
- New cyber security measures to be introduced for smart devices manufacturers
- Telecommunications
- DCMS publishes independent report on 5G supply chain diversification strategy
More...
- Law Society responds to consultation on Electronic Communications Code
- Reputation management
- The iniquity defence in claims for misuse of private information (Brake v Guy)
- Desirability of proceeding against all defendants in the same jurisdiction takes libel claim over section 9 jurisdiction hurdle (Soriano v Forensic News)
- Information technology
- Limitation—claimant’s administration relevant to the application of ‘reasonable diligence’ test (OT Computers Ltd (in liquidation) v Infineon Technologies AG and Micron Europe Ltd)
- Media
- Public performance and communication to the public—request for extended disclosure (Performing Right Society v Qatar Airways)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—21 April 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.