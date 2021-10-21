- TMT weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Telecommunications
- European Parliament announces MEPs back extension of free roaming
- PSA publishes new Code of Practice
- New technologies
- Commission seeks feedback on proposed adapting of civil liability rules
- National AI Strategy—step change for the AI economy in the UK
- AI assurance
- Media
More...
- Commission launches second proposal call for media ownership monitoring system
- European Parliament approves resolution to support and future-proof EU media
- Information technology
- CMA publishes compliance guidance for auto-renewing antivirus contracts
- Reputation management
- Limitation period in defamation claims—the rule in Dingle as applied to serious harm under section 1 of the Defamation Act 2013 (Wright v McCormack)
- Data protection
- Information Commissioner issues opinion on Children’s Code
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—20 October 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.